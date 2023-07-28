Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Indicted over Suicide of Parents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Friday indicted kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV for allegedly helping his parents commit suicide at their house in Tokyo's Meguro Ward in May.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department arrested Ichikawa, 47, in June on suspicion of aiding the suicide of his mother, 75, by giving her sleeping pills between the evening of May 17 and morning of May 18. He was served another arrest warrant earlier this month, for helping his father, kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro IV, 76, kill himself.

Ennosuke, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, and his parents are believed to have taken sleeping bills together on May 17 for suspected family suicide.

During voluntary questioning before his arrest, Ennosuke told investigators that he gave his parents 10 sleeping pills each.

Two types of sleeping pills were found in the bodies of the parents. They are believed to have died of psychoactive drug poisoning.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]