BOJ Decides to Tolerate 10-Yr JGB Yields above 0.5 Pct

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan on Friday decided to operate its yield curve control more flexibly, allowing 10-year Japanese government bond yields to rise above 0.5 pct to some extent.

For the flexible operations, the central bank will offer to buy 10-year JGBs at a fixed yield of 1.0 pct in market operations every business day in principle, up from the previous yield of 0.5 pct.

The BOJ kept unchanged the yield curve control itself, saying it will continue guiding 10-year JGB yields to around zero pct within the range of plus and minus 0.5 pct and keep its short-term policy rate unchanged at minus 0.1 pct.

But the yield curve control, a key component of the current monetary easing policy, will be operated "with greater flexibility" the BOJ said in a statement issued after a two-day Policy Board meeting from Thursday.

The BOJ will regard the upper and lower bounds of the range "as references, not as rigid limits," in its market operations, the statement added.

