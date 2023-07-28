Kansai Electric Restarts 48-Year-Old Takahama Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. on Friday restarted the 48-year-old No. 1 reactor at its Takahama nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, for the first time in 12 years.

The Takahama No. 1 reactor is the oldest of Japan's nuclear reactors not set for decommissioning.

It is the second time that a reactor that is more than 40 years old has been reactivated, after the restart of the No. 3 reactor at the same power utility's Mihama plant, also in Fukui.

The Takahama No. 1 reactor may become the first reactor in the country to effectively operate for more than 60 years, which is allowed under a law enacted in May.

The Takahama plant's No. 2 reactor is scheduled to go back online in mid-September.

