BOJ Decides to Tolerate 10-Yr JGB Yields above 0.5 Pct

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan decided Friday to operate its yield curve control more flexibly, allowing 10-year Japanese government bond yields to rise above 0.5 pct to some extent and setting an effective ceiling of 1.0 pct.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda told a news conference that the central bank's decision was a "measure to consider how to deal with risks in advance" in order to avoid a spike in interest rates in the future.

The BOJ has "made some progress" toward achieving its 2 pct inflation target in a sustainable manner, but there is "still a long way to go," Ueda said, pledging that the bank "will continue with easing tenaciously."

The latest policy action is aimed at reducing the need to carry out JGB purchases and making the current monetary policy framework more sustainable.

In a statement issued after a two-day Policy Board meeting through Friday, the BOJ said it "needs to patiently continue with monetary easing" under the current framework as the sustainable and stable achievement of its 2 pct inflation target "has not yet come in sight."

