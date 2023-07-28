FSA to Order Insurers to Report on Bigmotor Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Financial Services Agency plans to order seven nonlife insurers under the insurance business law on Monday to report on their ties with scandal-hit major used car dealer Bigmotor Co.

The seven are four major insurers--Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co.--and three medium-sized insurers, including Kyoei Fire & Marine Insurance Co.

Based on their reports, the FSA will investigate whether there have been problems in protecting policyholders.

Nonlife insurers introduced Bigmotor’s repair shops to policyholders who had car accidents, and Bigmotor acted as an insurance agent, allocating automobile liability insurance deals to partner insurers based on the number of vehicles they referred to Bigmotor for repairs.

Among the insurers, Sompo Japan have sent a particularly large number of employees on loan to Bigmotor. The FSA will also require Sompo Japan to report on the roles of these employees and whether the insurer was involved in Bigmotor’s fraudulent insurance claims.

