Toyota to Sell Part of KDDI Stake for 250 billion Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday that it will sell 20 pct of its shares in KDDI Corp. for about 250 billion yen, in response to the major Japanese telecom company’s offer to buy back shares at 3,900 yen per share starting Monday.

The move is part of Toyota’s efforts to reduce its cross-shareholdings to make more effective use of its assets. Proceeds from the sale of KDDI shares will be invested in growth areas such as electric vehicles.

Toyota is effectively KDDI’s second largest shareholder after Kyocera Corp. After the sale, Toyota’s equity stake will fall to about 12 pct from about 15 pct at the end of March.

“After considering our best capital relationship with KDDI, we judged that it is appropriate to sell some of our shares,” a Toyota spokesperson said.

Toyota cooperates with KDDI in the development of communications infrastructure for so-called connected cars. The spokesperson said the two companies will continue to work together.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]