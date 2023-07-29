Japan to Review Validity Term for Alternative Insurance Certificates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to review the validity period now set at one year for the so-called eligibility certificates to be issued as an alternative to current health insurance cards, government sources have said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the review plan as early as next week, the sources said Friday.

The government has explained that people will have to apply for renewal to continue using the eligibility certificates after their expiration.

The government plans to abolish health insurance cards in autumn 2024 after integrating them into My Number personal identification cards.

After the abolition, an eligibility certificate will be issued to those who do not have an integrated My Number card so that they will be able to keep receiving medical services covered by health insurance by presenting the certificate at medical facilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]