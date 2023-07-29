1st Paperwork Filed for Osaka Expo Foreign Pavilion Construction

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The western Japan city of Osaka on Friday received the first paperwork from a foreign country or region related to the construction of a pavilion for the 2025 World Exposition, Jiji Press has learned.

The name of the country or region that submitted the document needed before making an official application for the pavilion construction has not been revealed.

It has been pointed out that there are delays in procedures for the construction of foreign pavilions for the Osaka Expo, with negotiations between construction companies and foreign countries and regions planning to build their own pavilions running into rough waters.

The city government aims to accelerate its work to screen applications and other preparations for the event, slated to be held on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka from April 2025.

So far, none of the 56 countries and regions planning to establish pavilions have submitted official applications for the construction of temporary buildings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]