Maehara Seen Running in DPFP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Seiji Maehara, 61, acting leader of the Democratic Party for the People, plans to run in the opposition party's leadership election in September, informed sources said Friday.

According to the sources, Maehara has nearly secured four nominations each from DPFP lawmakers and local assembly members, which is required to run in the election.

He is expected to hold a press conference next week to announce his candidacy for the party leadership race.

The election seems likely to be a one-on-one battle between Maehara and current leader Yuichiro Tamaki, 54.

Maehara, who aims to unite opposition forces other than the Japanese Communist Party, is critical of Tamaki's stance of not ruling out the possibility of coordination with the ruling bloc.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]