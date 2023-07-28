8 Japan Automakers' Domestic Output Up 20.2 Pct in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Eight major Japanese automakers' combined domestic vehicle production in January-June grew 20.2 pct from a year before to 4.1 million units, data from the companies showed Thursday.

The growth in the first six months of 2023 reflected an easing of semiconductor supply shortages and the receding coronavirus crisis.

Of the eight automakers, seven logged domestic output growth. Production surged 46.9 pct at Nissan Motor Co. and 29.2 pct at Toyota Motor Corp., marking their first year-on-year increases in two years.

Daihatsu Motor Co. saw its output drop 3.0 pct due to difficulties in procuring components.

The combined overseas output of the eight automakers rose 3.6 pct to 8.43 million units. Global output, including domestic production, increased 8.5 pct to 12.54 million units.

