ANA Holdings Posts 1st April-June Operating Profit in 4 Yrs

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--ANA Holdings Inc. said Friday that the major Japanese airline group booked an operating profit for April-June for the first time in four years, on the back of a recovery in passenger numbers following Japan's lifting of COVID-19 border controls and the legal downgrading of the coronavirus disease.

The company posted a consolidated operating profit of 43.7 billion yen, against a loss of 1.3 billion yen a year before. Net profit jumped about 30-fold from a year earlier to 30.6 billion yen, while sales grew 31.6 pct to 461 billion yen.

The All Nippon Airways unit saw its numbers of passengers on domestic and international flights rebound to 85 pct and 61 pct, respectively, of the levels in April-June 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We made a very smooth start" to the business year through March 2024, ANA Holdings Chief Financial Officer Kimihiro Nakahori told a press conference.

For the full year, the company kept its earnings projections unchanged.

