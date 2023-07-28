Sompo Japan to Seek Damages from Bigmotor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. said Friday that it has begun preparations to seek damages from Bigmotor Co. over the major used car dealer's fraudulent insurance claims.

The insurance firm will also terminate its insurance agency contract with Bigmotor as it rushes to take necessary measures to protect customers in the wake of the high-profile scandal.

Sompo Japan said it takes extremely seriously the Bigmotor scandal, which has a major impact on society.

According to informed sources, Sompo Japan has received far more car insurance policies through Bigmotor than other insurers. The termination of the agency contract with Bigmotor is likely to deal a heavy blow to Sompo Japan.

Sompo Japan sent a total of 37 officials to Bigmotor on loan between fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2022. At Bigmotor, some of the Sompo Japan officials worked in the sales division, which handles auto insurance, and others in the sheet-metal coating division, where the misconduct occurred.

