Japan-U.S.-S. Korea Summit to Be Held at Camp David Aug. 18

Washington, July 28 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for a trilateral summit at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington on Aug. 18, the White House said Friday.

It is the first time for Biden to invite foreign leaders to Camp David. By offering hospitality to the leaders of Japan and South Korea, which the United States regards as important partners in dealing with China and North Korea, Biden apparently aims to demonstrate the three countries' close ties.

"At the summit, the leaders will celebrate a new chapter in their trilateral relationship as they reaffirm their strong bonds of friendship and the ironclad alliances" between the United States and Japan, and the United States and South Korea, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The three leaders are expected to discuss responses to North Korea, which has been advancing its nuclear and missile development.

Jean-Pierre said the leaders "will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond," including to address the continued threat posed by North Korea and to strengthen ties with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Pacific island countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]