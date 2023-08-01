Tokyo Governor Koike Seen Certain to Run for 3rd Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is highly likely to run for a third term in the gubernatorial election in summer 2024, when her current second four-year tenure expires, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Koike was first elected governor of the Japanese capital in 2016, defeating candidates including one backed by Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito.

In the 2020 election, she won a landslide victory, garnering about 3.66 million votes, the second-most votes collected by a single candidate in any Tokyo gubernatorial poll, after Naoki Inose, who won the 2012 Tokyo gubernatorial election with some 4.33 million votes.

In the second term, Koike took the lead in the efforts to deal with the novel coronavirus crisis and hold the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in the capital in 2021 under a COVID-19 state of emergency. She also worked out a system to oblige new houses to be equipped with solar panels as part of decarbonization efforts.

Koike has also been focusing on child care support. The Tokyo metropolitan government is set to make care services free of charge for the second children of families and launch a program in January 2024 to provide an allowance of 5,000 yen per child a month without setting an upper limit on parents' incomes.

