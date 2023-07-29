Fukushima Water Release "Inevitable" for Reconstruction: Nishimura

Newsfrom Japan

Ishinomaki, Miyagi Pref., July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Saturday visited Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, and sought local fishery operators' understanding of the planned release into the sea of treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The planned release of the water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown, "is inevitable for the decommissioning of the plant and the reconstruction of Fukushima," Nishimura said at the start of a meeting with local fisheries industry representatives, including Haruhiko Terasawa, head of the Miyagi prefectural fisheries cooperative association.

Miyagi and Fukushima are two of the three northeastern Japan prefectures hit hardest by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

"Our stance of opposing (the water release plan) has not changed," Terasawa told reporters after the meeting, which took place behind closed doors except for the opening.

Noting that the plan has already caused actual damage to local fishers, such as declines in abalone and scallop prices, Terasawa urged the state to "remedy the current situation as the first step."

