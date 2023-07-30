Japan's Hayashi Urges All Creditors to Join Sri Lanka's Debt Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Saturday it is important for all creditors to financial crisis-hit Sri Lanka to join the negotiations to restructure the country's debts in a transparent and fair manner.

Hayashi made the comment apparently with China, the biggest creditor to Sri Lanka, in mind, during his talks with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry in Colombo, the largest city in Sri Lanka.

Sabry expressed gratitude for Japan's contributions to efforts to resolve Sri Lanka's debt problem.

Sri Lanka fell victim to China's so-called debt trap diplomacy, in which the country increases its influence over aid recipient nations by making them heavily indebted. While talks to rescue the South Asian country are continuing under a multinational framework led by Japan, China has been participating in the negotiations only as an observer.

In the meeting with Sabry, Hayashi stressed that Sri Lanka is an important partner of Japan in advancing efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

