Japan Takes to Anime to Promote Fukushima Water Release Safety

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry has released a series of English-language animated videos to tout the safety of the planned release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

Four videos of one to two minutes in length have been uploaded on YouTube as the ministry is seeking to counter false information circulating online regarding the water release plan.

The first of the series that is titled "Why is the discharge of ALPS treated water safe?" was uploaded in April, explaining how radioactive substances are removed from water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant in northeastern Japan, the site of the March 2011 triple reactor meltdown.

Coming with subtitles in Japanese, French, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Russian and Arabic, the video has garnered over five million views. "It's drawing attention very much both from Japan and abroad," a senior ministry official said.

In July, the ministry uploaded three other videos explaining that there is no other choice but to discharge the water into the ocean and that the water discharge causes no harm to human health and the environment. It plans to put multi-language subtitles to these videos later on.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]