Prince Hisahito Interacts with High School Students in Kagoshima

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, who visited the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima over the weekend with his father, Crown Prince Akishino, interacted with local high school students on Sunday.

At Kagoshima University in the city of Kagoshima on Sunday morning, Crown Prince Akishino and Prince Hisahito viewed research presentations given by five students of three high schools as part of the 47th national high school culture festival, whose opening ceremony was held on Saturday with the attendance of the two.

According to a student of Kinkowan High School who gave a presentation about a research on types of beetles, Prince Hisahito spoke to him after the presentation, saying that dragonflies are his favorite insects. "I developed a sense of affinity" with the prince, who is currently in the second year of high school, the student said.

The prince said to the five students that their presentations were interesting, according to the students.

On Sunday afternoon, the two viewed paintings selected in the culture festival's art and craftwork division at a facility in the city of Kagoshima.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]