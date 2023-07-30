No Change in Plan to Release Treated Water from Summer: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Sunday that there is no change in the government's plan to start releasing treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea around this summer.

Nishimura clarified this stance when he visited fisheries cooperative associations in the cities of Soma and Iwaki, both in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, respectively to seek understanding of the government's plan from local fishers.

Meanwhile, both of the fisheries cooperative associations stressed that they remain opposed to the water release plan.

Speaking to reporters after the visits, Nishimura said the government will decide on the specific timing of starting to release treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown, while checking the status of efforts to ensure safety and counter rumors.

In their meetings with the minister, Fukushima fishery operators voiced concerns about the future as the water release will continue until the decommissioning of the nuclear plant and asked the government to protect the lives of local fishers thoroughly. Some also claimed that the water release plan has already affected the prices of local fishery products.

