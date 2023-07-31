Taiwan Presidential Candidate Hou Starts Japan Trip

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Hou Yu-ih, the candidate from Taiwan's largest opposition party Kuomintang in the island's presidential election next year, started a three-day visit to Japan on Monday.

During the stay, Hou, currently mayor of New Taipei City, will meet with Japanese lawmakers to show good relations with the Asian neighbor in the run-up to the Jan. 13 presidential election.

In a statement released at an airport in Taipei just before his departure, Hou said that Japan is one of the very important countries for the stability of the Asia-Pacific region. Taiwan wants to maintain its close and friendly relationship with the nation going forward, he added.

According to Kuomintang, it is the second time for its presidential election candidate to visit Japan, after Ma Ying-jeou traveled to the country in 2007.

Also running in the presidential election are Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te, who is chief of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, and former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, head of the Taiwan People's Party, the island's third-biggest party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]