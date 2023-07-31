Kishida to Visit U.S. from Aug. 17

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit the United States from Aug. 17 for a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

The meeting will be held at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington on Aug. 18.

"The leaders will exchange opinions to reinforce the strategic cooperation (among the three countries) with an aim to deal (better) with North Korea and maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law," Matsuno said.

