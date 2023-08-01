NPT Review Preparatory Committee Meeting Opens in Vienna

Newsfrom Japan

Vienna, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The preparatory committee for the 2026 Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference began its first meeting in Vienna on Monday.

There has never been a time since the Cold War when the risk of nuclear weapon use is so high, Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, said at the beginning of the meeting.

Committee chair Jarmo Viinanen called for patient efforts to strengthen the NPT regime.

Japanese Senior Vice Foreign Minister Shunsuke Takei expressed a sense of crisis over Russia's nuclear threats, reiterated during its military aggression against Ukraine.

Takei also discussed Japan's plan to release treated wastewater into the Pacific from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

