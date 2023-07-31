Prices for 1,102 Food Items Going Up in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Prices for 1,102 products of 195 major Japanese food and beverage makers will go up in August, Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Monday.

The monthly food and beverage price hike figure will drop from the preceding two months and mark the first year-on-year decline in seven months, the private research firm said.

But markups for dairy items such as milk and popular goodies may rather make consumers feel the increasing burden from food costs, a Teikoku Databank official pointed out.

Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Meiji Co. and Morinaga Milk Industry Co. will raise milk and yogurt prices.

Among goodies, the assumed retail price of Kameda Seika Co.'s "Soft Salad" rice crackers will go up 6 pct, while Ezaki Glico Co.'s 160-gram "Big Pucchin Pudding" will be sold 3 yen higher for 168 yen. Nakamuraya Co. will lift the suggested retail price of a set of three Chinese buns from 321 yen to 350 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]