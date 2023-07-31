Kyushu Electric to File Suit against Cartel Fines

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Kyushu Electric Power Co. said Monday it will file a lawsuit against the Fair Trade Commission's order to pay some 2.7 billion yen in fines over a price cartel in electricity sales to corporate clients.

Kyushu Electric failed to confirm the existence of the alleged cartel, Kazuhiro Ikebe, president of the Fukuoka-based regional power supplier, told a press conference at the corporate head office.

The suit will be filed with Tokyo District Court by the Oct. 2 deadline for challenging the order, Ikebe said.

Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture-based Chubu Electric Power Co. and Hiroshima-based Chugoku Electric Power Co. have already announced plans to launch similar legal actions.

In March, the FTC concluded that Osaka-based Kansai Electric Power Co., Chubu Electric, Chugoku Electric and Kyushu Electric violated the antimonopoly law by forming the cartel by 2018 to secure profits from electricity sales to businesses.

