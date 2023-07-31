Japan PM Kishida's Aide Kihara Avoiding Reporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara, a close aide to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has been avoiding reporters for about a month, following magazine reports on his wife.

Previously, Kihara answered questions when entering and leaving the prime minister's office. But now, he is rarely seen at the main entrance.

According to sources close to Kihara, he is avoiding reporters as he cares about his family after weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported that his wife had been questioned by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on a voluntary basis.

From early July, Shukan Bunshun ran articles for four weeks in a row about the questioning of Kihara's wife over the death of a man in Tokyo in 2006.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference Friday that he had received a report from Kihara denying an allegation that Kihara had applied pressure over the investigation.

