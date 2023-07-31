Japan Junior High Kids Struggled in English-Speaking Test

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The average share of correct answers among Japanese junior high school third graders stood at 12.4 pct in the English-speaking test in this year's national achievement examinations, the education ministry said Monday.

In the fiscal 2023 achievement exams, which took place in April, 63.1 pct of third-year junior high school students answered all five questions in the English-speaking test incorrectly.

"The questions may have been difficult because their settings were complicated," the ministry said.

The annual achievement exams were taken by a total of about 1.9 million junior high school third graders and elementary school sixth graders at 28,523 public and private schools across the country.

The average share of correct answers among elementary school students came to 67.4 pct for the Japanese language test and 62.7 pct for the arithmetic test.

