Japan, Saudi Arabia Defense Chiefs Oppose Status Quo Change

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Khalid bin Salman, shared the same vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and agreed never to allow any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force.

The defense ministers held their talks in Tokyo after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to strengthen cooperation in the security field at a meeting in the Middle Eastern country in mid-July.

Based on this accord, Hamada and Khalid decided to have Japanese and Saudi defense authorities to closely communicate with each other to promote equipment and technical cooperation as well as joint drills.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]