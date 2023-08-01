Panasonic Net Profit Quadruples in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Panasonic Holdings Corp. said Monday that its net profit quadrupled in the April-June period from a year before as its decision to dissolve a liquid crystal display panel unit helped to reduce corporate tax and other costs.

The Japanese electronics maker posted a consolidated net profit of 200.9 billion yen for the fiscal first quarter, up from 48.9 billion yen a year earlier.

The company raised its net profit forecast for the full year ending in March 2024 to 460 billion yen from 350 billion yen.

In the three months ended June 30, revenue rose 2.8 pct from a year before to 2,029.6 billion yen on strong sales of electric vehicle batteries.

Operating profit climbed 41.9 pct to 90.3 billion yen, partly aided by subsidies to battery production in the United States.

