Japan Govt Paper Stresses Need for Human Ties within Communities

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry on Tuesday stressed the importance of building communities with mutual support and interactions as the Japanese society is increasingly losing such human connections.

The ministry’s 2023 health, labor and welfare report said the number of people in trouble, including “hikikomori” social recluses and single parents, has been rising as a result of the novel coronavirus crisis and an increase in single-member households weakening human relationships.

Due to the graying of Japan’s population, single-member households accounted for 38.0 pct of all households in the country in 2020, up from 23.1 pct in 1990.

Problems are on the increase, such as domestic violence, economic hardships, the “8050 problem,” in which elderly parents have to financially support their middle-aged children, and young carers, or young children who provide daily care for family members in need.

In addition, the annual report cited complicated problems for some people, such as single parents in poverty, and social recluses ineligible for conventional support programs. These problems “could happen to anyone,” it warned

