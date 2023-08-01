Japan's "Furusato Nozei" Donations Hit Record High for 3rd Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The amount of money collected under Japan's "furusato nozei" hometown donation system reached a record high for the third straight year in fiscal 2022, which ended last March, the internal affairs ministry said Tuesday.

The total grew about 1.2-fold from the previous year to 965,406 million yen, with all of the country's 47 prefectures except for Hyogo logging increases.

The furusato nozei system remained popular after people stepped up donations to get return gifts while staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Miyakonojo in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki gathered the largest amount of donations, at 19,593 million yen, followed by the cities of Monbetsu and Nemuro in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, at 19,433 million yen and 17,613 million yen, respectively.

Under the furusato nozei system, the amount of the donation minus 2,000 yen is deducted from the donor's residential and other taxes the following year. The total sum of residential tax deductions to be given in fiscal 2023 grew about 1.2-fold from the year before to 679,824 million yen.

