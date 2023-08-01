Japan to Test Providing Dispute Resolution Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Justice Ministry said Tuesday it will start a test to offer out-of-court dispute resolution procedures and legal counseling online in what the ministry says is the first such initiative in the country.

The ministry will kick off the test on Sept. 1, outsourcing it to the Japan Law Foundation. It will be the first time in the country for the chain of alternative dispute resolution, or ADR, procedures to become available online, according to the ministry.

In the test, users will be able to ask lawyers questions on cases such as nonpayment of child-rearing expenses by smartphone-based chat.

Depending on the type of consultation, ADR procedures will follow using a web meeting system or other methods. ADR procedures include conciliation, mediation and arbitration.

The service will be free of charge during the test period. It is expected to reduce the burden on parties concerned by eliminating the need for them to meet in person.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]