Japan Police to Contact Stalkers to Prevent Reoffending

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have started a program to contact all stalkers under restraining orders based on the law against stalking, in a bid to prevent them from reoffending, National Police Agency officials said Tuesday.

The program started on a trial basis for a three-month run Tuesday at 10 of Japan's 47 prefectural police departments. Other departments will follow depending on the results of the trial.

The 10 departments are in Hokkaido, Iwate, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Aichi, Osaka, Yamaguchi, Ehime, Fukuoka and Okinawa.

Under the program, police in the 10 prefectures contact all stalkers under restraining orders by telephone or visit to check their situations and encourage them to undergo psychological treatment. Previously, the police decided whether to make such contact case by case.

Restraining orders usually have a deterrent effect just after they are issued. But after a while, offenders often develop feelings of anger and regret toward their targets that can lead them to stalk again.

