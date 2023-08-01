Kishida to Meet Biden, Yoon Separately during U.S. Trip

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol separately on the sidelines of their trilateral summit during a U.S. trip later this month.

Kishida made the remarks at a meeting of government and ruling coalition officials.

The trilateral summit is scheduled to take place at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington on Aug. 18.

He said the summit will give the three leaders a chance to coordinate more closely on addressing North Korea's threats and strengthening the free, open and rules-based international order.

