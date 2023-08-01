LDP Lawmaker Warned by Exec over Photo during France Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Rui Matsukawa, director of the Women's Affairs Division of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, was warned by a party executive after drawing fire for posting on social media a tourist-like photograph taken during her official visit to France.

Yuko Obuchi, head of the ruling LDP's Party Organization and Campaign Headquarters, has told Matsukawa to make sure to avoid spreading information that can be misunderstood, party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference.

The photo in question was taken while Matsukawa, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, and other members of the Women's Affairs Division were visiting France last week.

The division says that the trip, whose 38 participants also included LDP local assembly members, was organized to study the purposes and effects of France's lowering of the starting age of compulsory education to 3 years.

The photo in which Matsukawa and others mimicking the Eiffel Tower in front of the Paris landmark has already been deleted after drawing strong criticism from taxpayers, complaining that taxes are not for lawmakers to go on a fun trip.

