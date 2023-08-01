Toyota 1st in Japan to Top 1 T. Yen in Qtr. Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday its consolidated operating profit in April-June topped 1 trillion yen, thanks to robust production and sales backed by an easing in global chip shortages and an economic recovery from the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toyota became the first Japanese company to report a quarterly operating profit of over 1 trillion yen, according to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the operating profit reached 1,120.9 billion yen, up 93.7 pct from a year before.

Sales increased 24.2 pct to 10,546.8 billion yen, hitting a record high for three years in a row. Net profit soared 78.0 pct to 1,311.3 billion yen, exceeding 1 trillion yen for the first time, thanks to vehicle price hikes and the yen's weakening.

Toyota kept unchanged its group earnings estimates for the full year to March 2024. Sales are put at 38 trillion yen, up 2.3 pct from the previous year, operating profit at 3 trillion yen, up 10.1 pct, and net profit at 2.58 trillion yen, up 5.2 pct.

