Toyota April-June Operating Profit Tops 1 T. Yen for 1st Time

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday its consolidated operating profit in April-June topped 1 trillion yen for the first time ever, thanks to robust production and sales backed by an easing in global chip shortages and an economic recovery from the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leading Japanese automaker posted 1,120.9 billion yen in operating profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, up 93.7 pct from a year before.

First-quarter group revenue increased 24.2 pct to 10,546.8 billion yen, hitting a record high for three years in a row. Net profit came to 1,311.3 billion yen, up 78.0 pct and exceeding 1 trillion yen for the first time.

In addition to brisk automobile production and sales, a weaker yen also helped boost the Toyota group's earnings in the period.

Toyota kept unchanged its group earnings estimates for the full year to March 2024, with revenue put at 38 trillion yen, up 2.3 pct from the previous year, operating profit at 3 trillion yen, up 10.1 pct, and net profit at 2.58 trillion yen, up 5.2 pct.

