Switzerland to Eliminate Import Restrictions on Japan Food

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Switzerland will fully lift on Aug. 15 its import restrictions on Japanese food products introduced after the 2011 nuclear accident in Japan, it was learned Tuesday.

Swiss Ambassador to Japan Andreas Baum informed Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori of the plan when the chief of the northeastern Japan prefecture visited the Swiss Embassy in Tokyo on Monday.

Fukushima Prefecture hosts Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, where an unprecedented triple reactor meltdown occurred following the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami.

Currently, the European Free Trade Association, whose four member states include Switzerland, requires the submission of radiation inspection certificates for food imported from Fukushima and nine other Japanese prefectures.

In the meeting at the embassy, which lasted about 15 minutes, Baum told Uchibori that Switzerland will completely end its restrictions on Aug. 15, following in the footsteps of the European Union, which decided in July to fully lift its import restrictions on Japanese food, according to the Fukushima prefectural government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]