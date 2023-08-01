Kishida's Aide Kihara Sues Magazine over Reports on Wife

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara, a close aide to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, said Tuesday he has filed a criminal complaint against the Shukan Bunshun weekly news magazine over its reports regarding his wife.

Shukan Bunshun has reported that Kihara's wife had been questioned by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on a voluntary basis over the death of her former husband in 2006. The weekly magazine also suggested that Kihara may have intervened in the investigation.

"Talking about a matter that has been judged clear of criminality raises a serious human rights issue," Kihara said in a written reply to an open letter from the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

At a hearing by the CDP the same day, the National Police Agency said neither Kihara nor the prime minister's office has reached out to the agency, which supervises prefectural police departments including the TMPD, over the man's death.

Regarding Kihara's avoidance of reporters, lasting for about a month so far, the Cabinet Secretariat said Kihara, a spokesperson for Kishida, "has the intention to resume (meeting with the press)."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]