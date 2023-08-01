Tokyo Skytree's Disaster Management Functions Unveiled to Media

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The disaster management functions of Tokyo Skytree in the Japanese capital's Sumida Ward were unveiled to the media on Tuesday, ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake that struck Tokyo and surrounding areas in September 1923.

The 634-meter tower has two disaster management cameras at a point 260 meters above the ground. The cameras are installed on the east and west sides of the tower to provide a view of the entire ward.

In the event of a fire or a water disaster, images from the cameras can be sent to the ward office and the Tokyo Fire Department in real time.

In the center of the tower is a pillar that can reduce shaking from an earthquake by up to 50 pct.

Emergency supplies, including food, water and blankets for 3,000 people, are stored in the tower in case visitors are unable to return home due to a disaster.

