Japan Eyes 23 More Techs as Key for Economic Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday presented a draft plan to add 23 more technologies, including one to detect false information with artificial intelligence, to its list of specified critical technologies to economic security.

The government aims to promote the development of the specified critical technologies by providing financial assistance, in order to enhance Japan's economic security.

The 23 additions in such fields as cyberspace and outer space also included a highly secure encryption technology using quantum technology, an AI technology to better detect cyberattacks and a technology to reduce circuit line widths for the development of next-generation semiconductors.

The draft plan was presented to a panel of experts. The government plans to formally adopt it at a meeting including relevant cabinet ministers as eary as this month before starting to accept applications for specific projects.

In September last year, the government selected 27 technologies, including a hypersonic technology enabling flights five times faster than the speed of sound, in a vision for research and development of specified critical technologies to economic security.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]