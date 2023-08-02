3 JR Firms Post Higher Operating Profits in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. posted higher consolidated operating profits for the April-June period compared with a year before as passenger traffic recovered after the economy's reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three companies reported double-digit revenue growth for the latest quarter as their transportation revenue recovered to about 90 pct of the levels recorded in the same period of 2018, before the pandemic.

JR East posted an operating profit of 80.1 billion yen for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, up 99 pct from a year before.

At Central Japan Railway, known as JR Tokai, operating profit climbed 75.4 pct to 146.5 billion yen.

JR West's operating profit nearly tripled to 52.2 billion yen.

