Japan Govt Officials at Odds over Health Insurance Card Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government officials are at odds over when to implement their plan to abolish the current health insurance card and integrating it with the My Number personal identification card.

While the prime minister's office is considering extending the deadline for abolishing the insurance card from autumn 2024, the health ministry has been skeptical of such a move.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering options including reviewing the expiration period of insurance eligibility certificates issued in place of health insurance cards.

At a meeting of government and ruling coalition officials on Tuesday, Kishida said that his government will "carefully consider its response while respecting the voices and opinions of people concerned."

Some members of Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party seek to delay the abolition of health insurance cards after worries spread among the public due to a series of mix-up problems involving the My Number system, including cases where some identification numbers were wrongly linked with the bank accounts of other people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]