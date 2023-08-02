LDP Officials Close to Ex-PM Abe Warn against BOJ's Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Senior officials of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party who were close to the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have warned against the Bank of Japan's monetary policy under Governor Kazuo Ueda.

The officials believe the Japanese central bank's decision Friday to operate its yield curve control more flexibly will lead to a revision to Abe's Abenomics pro-growth economic policy, which featured the promotion of large-scale monetary easing by the BOJ.

There is concern, however, that ramped-up political pressures may damage the independence of the central bank.

"It should be closely watched whether the BOJ will remain committed to keeping its easing stance intact," Hiroshige Seko, LDP secretary-general in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, told a news conference on Tuesday.

In a speech on Monday, Seko bluntly expressed dissatisfaction with the BOJ's decision at a two-day Policy Board meeting through Friday to allow 10-year Japanese government bond yields to rise to an effective ceiling of 1.0 pct.

