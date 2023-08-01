5 Major Japanese Banks' Net Profits Surge in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The combined consolidated net profits at five major Japanese banking groups in April-June jumped 80.1 pct from a year before to 1,123.7 billion yen, their latest earnings reports have shown.

The surge is attributable to brisk performances at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. after their year-before negative factors were cleared.

Mitsubishi UFJ, which posted huge appraisal losses on bond holdings a year earlier over the sale of a U.S. unit, saw its net profit increase 4.9-fold to 558.3 billion yen thanks to an improvement in profit margins on loans following interest rate rises in the United States and Europe.

At Mizuho, net profit soared 53.9 pct to 245.1 billion yen owing to the reversal of loan-loss reserves boosted a year before.

Resona Holdings Inc. logged a net profit of 35.4 billion yen, up 4.4 pct.

