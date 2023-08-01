Warner Bros. Apologizes over Atomic Bomb Memes

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Warner Bros. Film Group on Monday apologized for positive reactions an official "Barbie" movie social media account had to posts referencing memes linking the live-action movie of the girl's doll with atomic bomb imagery.

The U.S. studio said in a statement that it "regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement" and that it "offers a sincere apology," according to U.S. media reports.

The fan-created memes in question relate to the Barbie movie and the "Oppenheimer" biographical film about Robert Oppenheimer, the U.S. physicist known as the "father of the atomic bomb."

The memes have come to be known as "Barbenheimer." Both films were released on July 21 in North America.

In its reply to a meme with a background depicting what appears to be an atomic explosion that circulated on social media, the Barbie film account on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, tweeted, "It's going to be a summer to remember" along with a heart emoji.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]