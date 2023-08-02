Chugoku Electric Proposes Building N-Fuel Facility in Yamaguchi

Newsfrom Japan

Kaminoseki, Yamaguchi Pref., Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Chugoku Electric Power Co. on Wednesday proposed building an interim storage facility in Kaminoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, to keep spent nuclear fuel temporarily.

Satoshi Osedo, managing executive officer at Chugoku Electric, told Kaminoseki Mayor Tetsuo Nishi in a meeting that the power utility plans to conduct geological and other surveys in the town for the construction.

The company intends to conduct the surveys in part of a land plot set aside to construct a nuclear power plant to see whether it is possible to build an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel there.

Preparatory work to build the nuclear plant has been stalled since a tsunami-triggered triple meltdown hit the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan in March 2011.

As a result, nuclear plant-related subsidies for the town were reduced significantly. In February this year, the town asked Chugoku Electric to come up with a fresh proposal for local revitalization. The storage facility proposal was made in response to the request.

