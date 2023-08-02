Chugoku Electric Proposes N-Fuel Storage in Yamaguchi

Newsfrom Japan

Kaminoseki, Yamaguchi Pref., Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Chugoku Electric Power Co. on Wednesday proposed building an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in Kaminoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan.

Satoshi Osedo, managing executive officer at Chugoku Electric, told Kaminoseki Mayor Tetsuo Nishi in a meeting that the power utility plans to conduct drilling, literature and other surveys, jointly with Kansai Electric Power Co., within its land in the town to build a nuclear power plant.

The company intends to find a spot suitable for the facility to store spent nuclear fuel temporarily after examining ground and geological conditions for about a half year.

Preparatory work to build the nuclear plant has stalled since a tsunami-triggered triple meltdown hit Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan in March 2011.

As a result, nuclear plant-related subsidies for Kaminoseki have been slashed. In February this year, the town asked Chugoku Electric to come up with a fresh proposal for local revitalization. The storage facility proposal was made in response to the request.

