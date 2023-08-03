Typhoon Khanun Leaves 1 Dead in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Powerful Typhoon Khanun had left one person dead and 36 others injured in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the prefectural government.

The sixth typhoon of the year caused violent storms and heavy rains, leading many local municipalities including the prefectural capital of Naha to issue evacuation orders.

According to the Okinawa prefectural police, Yoshihiro Sakiyama, 90, died about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after being buried under a collapsed garage in the village of Ogimi.

Power outage hit up to some 210,000 households, or one third of the total households in the prefecture, Okinawa Electric Power Co. said.

All domestic and international flights from and to Naha Airport were canceled Wednesday. Monorail and bus services were halted, and the Okinawa Expressway and other roads were closed.

