Maehara to Run in DPFP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Seiji Maehara, acting leader of the Democratic Party for the People, expressed his intention Wednesday to run in the Japanese opposition party's leadership election set for Sept. 2.

Maehara, 61, will face current DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki, 54, in a possible one-on-one battle. The term of the new leader will expire at the end of September 2026.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Maehara said he aims to lead the DPFP in confronting the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"I'll rally together non-Communist opposition parties based on policies to wrestle power," he said, adding that he expects to call for cooperation with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

Tamaki does not rule out the possibility of cooperating with the LDP, expressing a readiness to work with any party that can cooperate with the DPFP on policies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]