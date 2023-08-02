Toyota Unveils New Land Cruiser Models

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled new models of its Land Cruiser SUV at an event in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Japanese automaker will start selling the new Land Cruiser 250 series in and outside Japan in stages from the first half of 2024. It is currently considering pricing for the new models.

The new series features both gasoline-type vehicles and the Land Cruiser's first hybrid-type vehicles. The hybrid models are targeted at customers in North America and China.

Toyota will release the new series as the successor to the Land Cruiser Prado core model, fully revamping the model for the first time in about 14 years.

The exteriors of the new series inherit the strength of the traditional design. Toyota has improved the models' performances of tackling rough roads and also pursued driving comfort in urban areas.

